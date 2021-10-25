There is this cool event I just discovered that takes place in Medford Lakes around Halloweentime and I think next year I may want to be a part of it.

It's called the Medford Lakes Witches Paddle and this past weekend, they just had their 3rd annual event in Medford Lakes.

According to the Medford Lakes Witches Paddle Facebook page, the paddle is inspired by witches in Oregon.

Their Facebook Page says that witches and warlocks dress up in costumes and paddle around Medford Lakes Beach 3, in kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.

Their Facebook Event page says all proceeds from registration fees and swag sold went to the community works of Medford Lakes.

If anyone from the Witches Paddles in Medford Lakes is reading this, sign me up for next year! This looks like so much fun!

Check out the highlight video from this year's paddle.

Next to summer, fall is my favorite season. It has a certain feeling to it. The cool brisk air, the leaves changing colors, and of course Halloween are all things that make me so happy.

I love dressing up for Halloween and I love my witch movies. I love Hocus Pocus and I love Practical Magic. Those movies are my go tos for watching in October.

I have always wanted to visit Salem Massachusetts around this time of year. I hear there is so much to see and do there.

Since I am into witches and paddleboarding, and if I want to stay in the Garden State, the Medford Lakes Witches Paddle sounds like it would be super fun next Halloween.