Pizza is serious business, wouldn't you agree? People are very passionate (and opinionated) about what they like and what they don't and where the best pizza places are and which ones don't measure up.

I have to admit, I'm a pizza snob. There are some pies I turn my nose up to. It usually has to do with the sauce. I prefer a sweeter tasting sauce, not tangy. I like thin, crispy crust, not doughy. I like my cheese to be well done...the crust too...it adds to the crunch. My husband has the opposite preferences for his pizza. How did I end up with a guy like this? Ha ha. Pizza nights at our house means getting two pies from two different places. Oh well, it works for us.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

Philadelphia pizzeria named among Top 50 in U.S.

There's a pizzeria in Pennsylvania that is popular enough to earn a spot on the new 50 Top Pizza USA 2026 list. The list is on an Italian website that is the guide to the best pizzerias in the world. Check it out HERE.

READ MORE: Popular Bucks County pizzeria opens second location

Pizzeria Beddia makes top 50 pizzerias in U.S. list for 2026

The pizzeria in Pennsylvania that is worth the road trip is in Philadelphia, specifically in the Fishtown section of the city. It's Pizzeria Beddia. Have you been there? If not, out it on your pizza bucket list. Everyone has a pizza bucket list, don't they?

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Pizzeria Beddia has a small menu with unique toppings, but one that impresses many pizza lovers. Check out the menu here. It serves wine too, and gelato.

Pizzeria Beddia is located at 1313 North Lee Street. Check out the rest of the list HERE.

America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews