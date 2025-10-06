Here we go! Addison Rae is coming to Philadelphia for one of this fall's most anticipated concerts.

We've got EVERYTHING you need to know for the show (ticket info, parking details, a sneak peek at the setlist, and more) posted for you below.

What Time is Addison Rae's Concert in Philly & What Time Do the Doors Open for the Concert?

Addison Rae's concert is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. at the Fillmore in Philly. Doors typically open one hour prior to the listed start time for a concert, so fans can expect the Fillmore gates to open around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

As for the headlining act, we expect Addison Rae to hit the stage between 8:35 and 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night (October 7).

Wanna get a great spot in the crowd? Lining up for general admission events begins no earlier than 8am on show day. Guests that begin to line up before then will be turned away, officials say.

How Do You Park at the Fillmore Philadelphia?

The Fillmore Philadelphia is located at 29 E Allen Street in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadlelphia. That's about a five minute walk from Girard Avenue. They have two parking lots with limited availability.

Parking lots open 2 hours before door time. All vehicles must vacate the lot promptly after the event ends.

They are located at 1025 North Front Street & 98 Richmond Street (at the corner of Richmond St & Frankford Ave).

If you would like to pre-purchase parking and guarantee yourself a spot, you can do so while making an online ticket order. Otherwise, parking is available on a first come, first served basis.

How Can You Arrive to the Fillmore Philadelphia via Mass Transit?

Take SEPTA to Girard Station on the Market-Frankford Line. Once at the station, cross Girard Ave. and walk south on N. Front St. When you reach Richmond St., turn left and look for the sidewalk leading to The Fillmore. SEPTA's Trolley Lines will also take you to The Fillmore.

What is the Bag Policy for the Fillmore Philadelphia?

Bags up to 12” x 6” x 12” are allowed in the venue. All bags will be searched prior to entry. Bags that are not clear will be subject to additional search.

Are Tickets Still Available for Addison Rae's Concert in Philly?

Tickets are sold out (as of Monday, October 6). However, sometimes Ticketmaster drops last minute tickets to a show. You can click here to follow along this week.

Additionally, resale tickets are available across all of the usual platforms. This includes:

What is Addison Rae's Setlist for Philly?

We know that some concert goers like to be surprised about a setlist. Others (like me) don't like to be surprised. So we've posted that information on a separate page on our website. Yo can click here to check out Addison Rae's expected setlist for Tuesday night.

If you're going to the show, have a great time!