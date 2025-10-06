Addison Rae is about to perform her biggest concert in Philadelphia to date. She's had an incredible year (led by the success of songs like "Diet Pepsi"). So it's not surprising that demand for this show has been super high.

n fact, the concert almost immediately sold out when it was announced.

Addison Rae will perform at the Fillmore for a sold out concert Tuesday night (October 7th). Are you as excited as we are for the show?

Addison Rae in Philly Concert FAQs (time, place & more)

Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times, and more posted for you here.

Keep in mind that shows at the Fillmore are General Admission, so the doors open about an hour before the start time (which would be 7 pm for Tuesday's 8 pm concert). But we've got you covered with all of the basic concert 411 posted if you click here.

What Is Addison Rae's Setlist for Philadelphia?

In the meantime, I know that many people like to know the setlist BEFORE the show starts. Though, that's not for everyone. Some people like to be surprised.

So we'll warn you that spoilers are ahead if you keep scrolling. But this is the setlist we expect to see from Addison Rae on Tuesday night in Fishtown (Philadelphia):

Here we go:

Fame Is a Gun

I got it bad

New York

Summer Forever

2 die 4

Von dutch (Charli XCX cover)

In the Rain

High Fashion

Aquamarine'

Headphones' On

Money Is Everything

Times Like These

Diet Pepsi