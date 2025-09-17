Well, so much for always snagging parking spots closest to the doors at Deptford Mall in Deptford, New Jersey. There was a new program that gave you the ability to reserve the best spots, but it's already been canceled, according to the Patch.

Although it didn't seem like many customers were in favor of this new program anyway.

Deptford Mall's premier parking program allowed customers to pay for the best spots

If you hadn't heard of it, it was called "Premiere Parking." As a shopper of the mall, you could reserve the best parking spots, the ones closest to the entrances of the mall, but there was a catch. You had to pay for them.

The closest parking spots were $10 each

The mall was charging $10 for each of the "premier" parking spots.

How did other shoppers know which spots were reserved for this program? The designated parking spots had signs with QR codes.

There was a QR code to scan, enter your license plate number, and pay

When you scanned the QR code, you were brought to a website that let you pick a time. Then you entered your license plate number and paid the fee.

There were many customer complaints

The customer complaints came pouring in, so the mall quickly canceled the program.

The mall phased out the program

Macerich, the company that owns the mall, released a statement saying, "Deptford Mall greatly values the feedback of our shoppers, tenants, and community, and after thoughtful consideration, we’ve decided to phase out the Premier Parking program at this time."

It seems as if more people pay for convenience these days, so I'm surprised this program wasn't more popular.

When the mall is crazy busy, let's say during the holidays, and I've circled the parking lot three times and there are no parking spots, I may have caved and paid. But the customers have spoken, and I'm glad the mall listened to their opinions.