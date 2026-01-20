A popular restaurant that's been in Newtown for over 10 years has been forced to close its doors, according to BucksCo.Today, much to the disappointment of many locals, who have now vowed to help the beloved owners.

Guru's Indian Cuisine in Newtown is closed due to the chef's health

It's not what you're thinking. The restaurant didn't have to close because of financial problems, like so many other restaurants these days (although they've had their fair share of hard times). The closure is due to the owner and chef's health.

READ MORE: Popular tattoo artist has relocated to Newtown

The owner has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease

The restaurant is Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine. It's on the corner of North Sycamore Street and Jefferson Street, across the way from La Stalla Italian Market. The owners are Priya and Ashni (Baba) Guru. Priya recently revealed that her family is going through a hard time. Her husband, and chef at the restaurant, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

The diagnosis came after the couple went through a long and grueling years-long legal battle to bring their adopted daughters back home to the United States. They were finally able to get them back home in May. Just when things had seemed to settle down, the call came from Ashni's doctor with the tough diagnosis.

Get our free mobile app

The owners hope to reopen Guru's in the future

The family needs to focus on Ashni's health, so they have decided to close Guru's and sell the building. They hope to reopen the restaurant in the future when Ashni's health is better.

Bucks County Magazine Bucks County Magazine loading...

Click here to read more about the family and the restaurant.

READ MORE: Bucks County family finds new home on HGTV's House Hunters

There's been an outpouring of love for the Guru family from the community. A GoFundMe has been started to help the family during this difficult time. For more information and to donate to the Guru family, click here.