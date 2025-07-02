A plane crash in South Jersey has sent numerous people to the hospital this evening. Multiple reports say that 15 people were injured when a small plane crashed in Gloucester County just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Cross Keys Airport (which is located on North Tuckahoe Road in Williamstown, NJ). It’s believed to have been a single engine skydiving plane that went off the runaway at the airport.

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management described it as a mass casualty incident in a post on social media around 6 pm. A large presence of first responders could be seen from helicopter footage in the area (including the image above from SKYFOX). Some victims could be seen on stretchers as well.

Emergency responders were on the scene working to extract the pilot from the plane, Philadelphia’s NBC 10 reports. The condition of the pilot was not immediately clear.

At least some of the injured persons were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. Reports say that their injuries range from minor to serious. More updates are expected later this evening.