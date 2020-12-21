Playa Bowls Coming to South Brunswick

According to Instagram, there is a new Playa Bowls coming to the area. This new Playa Bowls location will be coming to Route 27 in Kendall Park should be opening up in February. I spoke with one of the owners and she said if they don't open in February, they'll open up in the beginning of March, the latest! This is very exciting news since there isn't a Playa Bowls location in the area of South Brunswick. If you've ever been to the Kendall park area, the location will be located on Route 27 in the Riya Plaza, which is the same plaza as the El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant.

Playa Bowls of South Brunswick

It's still in the beginning stages, but the owners are very excited and have a message for all their future customers.

"We are so excited to bring the original NJ Açaí shop to our community and neighbors! We want it to be a safe, welcoming, inclusive, family environment for all of South Brunswick to find their own escape in. An awesome outdoor seating area, beachy indoor vibes and the very best superfood açaí/pitaya/green bowls, smoothies, juices (and more) around! We can’t wait to meet and serve our community! And of course to follow us for all the updates, announcements and fun. :)"

I've been on a weight loss journey since September and I am so excited to have lost 20 pounds so far. I have about 10 more to go to get back to my pre-baby weight, but I've been working hard. I am not perfect though and I do have a sweet tooth, so when I know I can go somewhere like Playa Bowls and get a treat that is loaded with good stuff and still tastes good and satisfies my sweet tooth, it's a win win for me! I wish Play Bowls of South Brunswick much success and I am super excited to get my Playa Bowl when they open.

Follow them on Instagram for updates on their grand opening.