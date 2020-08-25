Playa Bowls In Fairless Hills Opening This Saturday

It seems like forever ago it was mentioned that the new Playa Bowls was coming to Fairless Hills and then we never heard about it again. It pretty much got outshined by the pandemic. During these times it is very rare to hear about any new businesses opening-up, but the pandemic isn't holding Playa Bowls back.

Bucks Local News reported that Playa Bowls is getting ready for its grand opening in the Fairless Hills area. Playa Bowls is going to have some great deals at their grand opening on August 29th at 11 am. For those of you that have never had Playa Bowls before just know that on the day of the grand opening, you may get lucky and taste it for free. Then you can know for yourself if the hype is real. It was mentioned on Bucks Local News that the first 50 customers will receive free playa bowls at the new Fairless Hills location.

Playa Bowls Partner, Bronwyn, told Bucks Local News that it was only right to bring the Playa Bowls to Fairless Hills because "Lower Bucks deserved more Playa Bowls!" It was also mentioned that the new Playa Bowls location will proudly serve the Fairless Hills, Yardley, Morrisville, Bristol, Levittown, Bensalem and Langhorne residents.

On the @PlayaBowlsFairlessHills Instagram, it was mentioned that today (August 25) they are giving away a $25 gift card that can be used at their Playa Bowls locations. This is a great way to get everyone hyped for their grand opening on Saturday, August 29. The new Playa Bowls location is at 110 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, 19030.