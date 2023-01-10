Wow. Live music is back BIG time in Philadelphia. 2022 was one of the most incredible years in concerts that I can ever remember in Philadelphia.

It seemed like EVERY major star came through the area in 2022, but is it possible that 2023 will be even more epic? I think so. (Keep scrolling for our COMPLETE list of shows).

Last year, we got to see every major act in town from Dua Lipa to Lil Nas X, from Lizzo to Billie Eilish and even The Weekend to Post Malone, it was a LIT year.

So how will 2023 top that? Well, we already saw how quickly Taylor Swift tickets sold out for THREE nights at the Linc in Philly.

SZA is one of the hottest superstars on the planet right now, and she'll be in Philly in early March. Lewis Capaldi's already basically sold out at The Met in April, and Ed Sheeran is even coming to the Linc in June.

This could be a HUGE year

By the way, the list of concert venues in the city of Philadelphia goes well beyond the Wells Fargo Center and the Lincoln Financial Field, by the way. Though, both are GREAT places to see a show. And, of course, we WILL be seeing shows there — including Sam Smith at the Wells Fargo Center and Taylor Swift at the Linc, by the way.

But it's great to see shows at the TLA, The Mann, Franlin Music Hall, The Met & more. We've got all of them listed below: