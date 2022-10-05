Wow, This Popular New Jersey Chain Is Starting Its Holiday Deals

I keep going back and forth between two conflicting thoughts, basically an angel and a devil on my shoulder situation.

On the one hand, I've been thinking that I really need to step up my holiday shopping and organization this year. That's the 'Angel' if you will.

Then, there's the Devil on the other shoulder poking me in the neck saying "It's only October, put it off until later and forget about it!"

Right now, the little Devil has a stronghold, and I refuse to do any holiday shopping until at least around Thanksgiving.

I mean, my wife just put up our fall decorations, I want to enjoy the season!

That being said, I'm already seeing the beginnings of Christmas hitting the stores.

My Mom works at Wegmans back home, and she's already seeing Christmas Trees set up around the store.

It's too soon in my eyes, but Wegmans isn't alone.

Amazon is having a Prime day on October 11th to kick off its holiday season, and one popular New Jersey chain is also kicking off its holiday deals even sooner!

This chains deal starts this Thursday (10/06) and runs through Saturday (10/08)

It plans on offering people half a million gift ideas, and up to fifty percent off across many popular categories, according to NJ.com.

Deals include toys, electronics, Apple and Disney products, as well as beauty products and appliances.

In addition, they also plan on bringing their "holiday price match" back starting this Thursday and running through December 24th.

Basically, if you buy something from them and see it for a better price at one of your competitors, they'll match the difference within 14 days.

So, what store in New Jersey is already ramping up their holiday deals in October?

Target is getting ready to roll this out and like I said you'll be able to get these deals between Thursday and Saturday of this week.

Oh, and if you're a fan of online shopping Target is offering free shipping on orders $35 and over on their website.

I know I'm going to come off sounding like a Grinch here, but maybe you agree with me; it's just way too soon.

And look, I know nowadays you have to meticulously plan your holiday shopping well ahead of schedule, but that doesn't mean stores have to push the holidays in your face the first week of October.

Don't get me wrong, I love everything about the holidays and Christmas, but I'd like to get through at least Halloween before having the commercials and deals shoved in my face.