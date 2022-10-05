If there's one thing we can all agree on it's that we loooove free samples in the grocery store, right?

We can't get enough. Admit it, you keep circling back to get more, don't you? Lol.

I've got some good news for you. NJ.com is reporting that Trader Joe's has starting bringing back its free samples, finally, after a pandemic break.

But, don't get too excited. They're not back in our area just yet.

As of today (Wednesday, October 4th), only locations in California and New York are offering free samples again as of last weekend. Yippee. Road trip? Lol.

Don't expect hot coffee samples like there used to be though. The free samples now only include single serve snack and treats.

This has to mean they'll be bringing them back to other locations soon, wouldn't you think? I think there's hope. It's just a matter of time.

I saw on Tik Tok over the weekend that employees were handing out delicious looking granola. Halloween cookie too.

No word on when they're going to bring the goodness back to other locations.

Hey, Trader Joe's, we'll all be waiting.

Free sampling is such a smart business strategy. It definitely drives sales up. I would say I buy the product I've sampled in the store 95% of the time. They always let you sample the tastiest stuff.

This is a great time of year to visit Trader Joe's. There are so many seasonal products like these pumpkin muffins. Yum.

Places like Costco and Sam's Club, also known for their free samples, have also brought them back, thank goodness.

