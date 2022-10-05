We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?

snob Thinkstock loading...

Let's break down what we mean by snobby...money is only a part of it and frankly, someone can have lots of it and still behave with grace. A true snob is someone who engages in the act of snubbing as well. So to be clear, I'm looking for snob towns that snub.

According to dictionary.com:

SNOB: noun a person who imitates, cultivates, or slavishly admires social superiors and is condescending or overbearing to others.

SNUB: verb (used with object), snubbed, snub·bing. To treat with disdain or contempt, especially by ignoring.

to check or reject with a sharp rebuke or remark. *Or a person who believes himself or herself an expert or connoisseur in a given field and is condescending toward or disdainful of those who hold other opinions or have different tastes regarding this field.

A snub-snob is a hefty combo of the two...you're first made to feel small, then unworthy of belonging in that group location/atmosphere.

OK, now that we got that out of the way, here is some of what you guys shared on Facebook...app chats and our poll.