New Pop Smoke Shooting Details Emerge – Report

Nearly a year after five individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of Pop Smoke, one of Pop's alleged killers has had a preliminary court hearing, in which new developments in the case were shared.

According to a report from the New York Daily News on Thursday (May 6), LAPD detective Christian Carrasco testified during the hearing for 20-year-old Corey Walker, one of three adults who were charged in connection to the beloved rhymer's killing. The identities of the two others have not been revealed, presumably because they are minors. This hearing will dictate whether or not Walker will go to trial.

The detective said on the witness stand that masked men entered the Hollywood Hills home Pop Smoke was staying at back in February of 2020, through the second-story balcony. At the time of the intrusion, the Brooklyn rapper was showering.

One of the men allegedly put a black semiautomatic gun to the forehead of a woman who was in the same bedroom as Pop at the time. The bedroom was apparently adjacent to the bathroom Pop Smoke was in.

The detective said the armed individual told the woman, "Shut the fuck up. Do you want to die?"

The investigator went on to say that the woman, who was with Pop Smoke the night he was tragically killed, spoke to law enforcement following the fatal shooting incident.

"She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson screaming," Detective Carrasco said. "Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground."

Referring to the woman's account of what happened the night of Feb. 19, 2020, the detective added, "Two other individuals began to kick him."

Pop Smoke's mother was reportedly in the courtroom during the hearing and appeared to be visibly upset after the testimonial was shared about her son being kicked after he was shot.

The investigator continued, saying the rhymer got up and ran downstairs. "She hears two more pops," he shared. "She follows Mr. Jackson, sees him on the ground and screams for Michael [Durodola] to call 911."

Actor Michael Durodola, a.k.a Mike Dee, was reportedly at the home with Pop that night as well.

The woman claims that the intruders took Pop's large gold watch and other jewelry before leaving the home.

Another LAPD officer testified and revealed that the Infinity vehicle caught on surveillance camera, presumably outside of the home, that transported the suspects was traced back to Corey Walker.

Detective Frank Flores claims that Walker had bought the car from the seller and was stopped in it for a reason unrelated to Pop's killing.

The other suspects accused of Pop Smoke's murder are Keandre Rodgers, Jaquan Murphy and the aforementioned minors. Walker and Rodgers both face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The minors, who were ages 15 and 17 when they were arrested last July, were each charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery. Murphy was charged with attempted murder.

Pop had been shot in the torso and according to the New York Daily News report, doctors attempted to perform a major surgery called a "left thoracotomy." The rapper, however, suffered a "rapid" decline in his health and doctors were unable to save him.

As previously reported, the men broke into the Los Angeles-area home around 4 a.m., wearing ski masks on Feb. 19, 2020. Two of the men reportedly fired numerous shots, striking the rapper.

Prior to the home invasion, Pop accidentally showed the address of his location via social media while sharing images of gifts he had received. Police reported last July that they didn't think the alleged killers knew Pop. Instead, law enforcement felt the accused murders got Pop's address when he unintentionally posted it online.

Pop Smoke was only 20 years old when he was shot and killed.

Although he is no longer here in the physical, his music lives on and his debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, has amassed major success. The effort landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and has remained on there for 43 weeks.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and a rep for Pop Smoke's estate for a comment.

