The Martel family in Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County) has set the date when they will once again open their famous Christmas house for all to see during the holidays.

The tradition continues. I know you're excited to go check it out for either the first time or the millionth time. It's so much fun.

Martel family Martel family loading...

I've been keeping an eye on their Facebook group and a post finally revealed Martels Christmas Wonderland on Philips Avenue will kick off the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24th.

The Martel's massive holiday display was once featured on TV. The family competed in and won ABC-TV's holiday special, "The Great Christmas Light Fight 3 years ago.

Martel family Martel family loading...

It was exciting watching a local family on the show...and cool to be able to say, "I've been there before."

Tons of Mercer County families (and beyond) have made going to the Martel's Christmas House a family tradition.

If you've never been, it's a walk-thru holiday light display. Once it opens on November 24th, it will be open 7 days a week (weather permitting) until New Year's Day.

Make sure to LIKE them on Facebook for weather-related announcements and to see when Santa will be making appearances throughout the season.

Martel family Martel family loading...

If you're looking to feel some holiday vibes Martel's Christmas Wonderland will do it. There's music, every kind of holiday display and lights, plus, a Ferris Wheel.

Martel's Christmas Wonderland is located at 21 Philips Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County).

If you're familiar with the area, it's near the White Horse Circle.

The picture below is just the front yard...you get to go through the backyard too.

Martel family Martel family loading...

The Martel's home is in a regular, residential neighborhood, so parking is challenging. The Martels ask you to be respectful of their neighbors and not block their driveways.

I'm sure the family has been working on the display for months. Millions of lights don't go up overnight.

I can't wait to see it...again...it never gets old.

