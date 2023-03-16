Popular Dog Food Recall May Affect NJ Dogs

Most dog owners see their furry friends as members of the family. You want to do what's best for your pet, and your pet depends on you to keep them safe.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets is a special dog food that veterinarians recommend for certain health conditions. In fact, this particular dog food requires that your veterinarian write you a prescription, and you can only buy this premium dog food at your dog's doctor's office.

Nestle Purina PetCare Company had issued a recall of some the lots of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary dog food. In February, they issued their initial recall, but now, they've expandedd their recall of certain lots.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental dry dog food is the specific product being recalled. The issue has to do with possible elevated levels of vitamin D. This is believed to be the result of a production error by one of their United States supplier.

The recall involves:

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)

8 lb and 20 lb bags

Products with the UPC 38100 19190 and 38100 19192 and various production codes the first 8 characters equal to:

2213 1082

2214 1082

2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

If you bought one of these bags of food, you are advised to stop feeding it to your dog immediately and throw it away where it can't be accessed by other animals.

If you did feed this food to your dog, you should watch for vomiting or excessive urination, weight loss, and loss of appetite.

If you observe these symptoms, or if you have any concerns, call your vet.

