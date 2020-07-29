Post Malone Thinks People Shouldn’t Be Fined If They Don’t Wear Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced government officials to mandate U.S. citizens to wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent the illness from spreading. However, Post Malone opposes the repercussions that have been put in place for those who fail to wear face coverings in public.

During a four-hour-long conversation on Joe Rogan's The Rogan Experience podcast today (July 29), the Dallas rapper says that the use of masks are important during the pandemic, but you shouldn't be fined for not wearing them.

"You can get a fine for not wearing a mask and sometimes it's up to $600 fuckin’ bucks...," he says. "It's like me in school having to tuck in my shirt or else you get detention. It's weird to be forced to wear something."

Post goes on to say that while masks shouldn't be mandatory, they should be worn as a courtesy to others.

"At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect for other people," he continues. "It's not a government thing. You shouldn't be forced to wear a mask—but you should. And that's because I respect you as a follow human."

Prior to Post Malone's thoughts on the preventative measures put in place to help further the spreading of the coronavirus, he relaunched his Shaboink brand back in May and teamed up with Direct Relief to aid healthcare workers on the frontlines. Together, Post's company and Direct Relief donated 40,000 N95 masks to healthcare professionals. Shaboink also launched clean kits to be purchased for $50 and $100, which included a bottle of hand sanitizer, 3-ply masks, soap sheets, vitamin-c candy, hand wipes and disposable gloves back in June.

Check out Post Malone discuss the coronavirus and complying with mask requirements below.