POSTPONED: Azalea Festival in Hamilton, NJ Will Now Be On Mother’s Day
The forecasted rain for tomorrow (Saturday, May 7th) is forcing organizers of the Azalea Festival in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) to push it back a day, according to Hamilton Township.
A statement on the Hamilton Township website says, "Due to the impending inclement weather, the Township has made the decision to move the Azalea Festival to the rain date of Sunday, May 8th from 10am - 4pm. Please check back for any further updates. We hope to see you there."
I was wondering what was going to happen because tomorrow looks like a washout. The highly anticipated event will now take place on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8th. Bring mom...she'll love it.
The Azalea Festival is back, after a pandemic break for a few years, at Sayen Botanical Gardens. It always draws a big crowd. The hours will be 10am - 4pm. Your camera will be working overtime, trust me. The colorful azaleas, beautiful bushes, flowers, and trees make a beautiful background for pictures. There are over a quarter of a million azaleas, rhododendron, dogwood, and more.
Great Brunch Places in Mercer & Bucks Counties
8 Amazing Florists Around Mercer County NJ
8 Amazing Florists Around Mercer County NJ