The forecasted rain for tomorrow (Saturday, May 7th) is forcing organizers of the Azalea Festival in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) to push it back a day, according to Hamilton Township.

A statement on the Hamilton Township website says, "Due to the impending inclement weather, the Township has made the decision to move the Azalea Festival to the rain date of Sunday, May 8th from 10am - 4pm. Please check back for any further updates. We hope to see you there."

I was wondering what was going to happen because tomorrow looks like a washout. The highly anticipated event will now take place on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8th. Bring mom...she'll love it.

The Azalea Festival is back, after a pandemic break for a few years, at Sayen Botanical Gardens. It always draws a big crowd. The hours will be 10am - 4pm. Your camera will be working overtime, trust me. The colorful azaleas, beautiful bushes, flowers, and trees make a beautiful background for pictures. There are over a quarter of a million azaleas, rhododendron, dogwood, and more.

If you've never been, it's truly a breathtaking sight. I had my wedding pictures taken in Sayen Gardens. It was right after the Azalea Festival (my anniversary is May 19th) and many were still in bloom making my pictures absolutely beautiful.

You'll stroll on the paths through the gorgeous gardens...there are gazebos, ponds with fountains, bridges, and more for you to see. There will be crafters, vendors, music, activities for the kids, food trucks, and you'll be able to take a tour through the Sayen House.

Sayen Botanical Gardens is located at 155 Hughes Drive, Hamilton Township, NJ...near the Nottingham Volunteer Fire Company.

Great Brunch Places in Mercer & Bucks Counties But first, Brunch. It's so trendy right now. A new PST Poll asked where you like to brunch, locally, and wow, there are a ton of mouthwatering choices. Grab your besties and head to one of these local spots for cocktails and the most delicious food on the weekends. Save your appetite. PS. These are just a few of the great spots in the area...we know there are more....get out there and enjoy them.

8 Amazing Florists Around Mercer County NJ