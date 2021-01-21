Potential Huge Winter Storm To Hit Our Area Next Week

Just when I thought we might actually be getting an early spring, mother nature comes in and ruins it all! We might be getting another big snowstorm next week.

We have a potential winter storm that could bring us a ton of snow. This obviously would not be the first storm of this winter, but it will be the first official snowstorm of 2021. The last snow storm we had a couple of weeks ago had a lot of people without power for days. I even messed up my car in that storm!

According to nj.com, forecasters from the National Weather Service and AccuWeather say they are keeping a close eye on a storm system that is expected to sweep across the central and southern United States this weekend and push its way into the eastern region on Monday or Tuesday.

So what does that mean for our area? Well, it looks like it’s still a little too early to pinpoint what will happen to Jersey and Pennsylvania. However, forecasters are saying that there will be a decent amount of snow.

What we do know is that New Jersey has a weather service office in Mount Holly. They are saying that if the storm system moves through West Virginia in a northeastern direction, we would most likely see some sort of precipitation, but the likelihood of it being snow is not great. We will just have to wait and see.

I’m not even going to lie, I think I am starting to hate winter and our area, just because of the simple fact that our weather is too bipolar! One week it’s sunny and 50 degrees, the next it's 19 degrees and hailing!