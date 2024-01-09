Amtrak Cancels Dozens of Trains on Tuesday & Wednesday Amid Storm

Amtrak has canceled nearly twenty trains in the Northeast as Tuesday evening’s storm rages on across the area. The cancelations affect trains on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

So if you’re commuting on Wednesday, heads up.

This will affect commuters in and out of Philadelphia, New York, and across the entire Northeast. This affects some Acela, Northeast Regional, Keystone, and Downeaster trains.

Here's a complete breakdown:

Amtrak Cancelations for Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Acela:

2190 is canceled in its entirety.

2159 is canceled in its entirety.

2151 is canceled between Boston and New York.

Northeast Regional:

151 is canceled in its entirety.

141 is canceled between Springfield and New York.

86 is canceled between Richmond and Washington.

174 is canceled between Newport News and Richmond.

66 is canceled between Roanoke and Washington.

Amtrak Celebrates National Train Day 2010 - Philadelphia Lisa Lake loading...

Keystones:

601 is canceled in its entirety.

607 is canceled in its entirety.

622 is canceled in its entirety.

645 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

647 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

657 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

640 is canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

600 is canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

650 is canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

656 is canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Amtrak Resumes Service On Busy Northeast Corridor After Deadly Train Crash Getty Images loading...

Downeaster:

680 is canceled in its entirety.

681 is canceled in its entirety.

Amtrak Cancelations for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Acela:

2122 is canceled in its entirety.

2124 is canceled in its entirety.

2172 is canceled between New York and Boston.

2173 is canceled between New York and Washington.

Northeast Regional:

136 is canceled in its entirety.

179 is canceled in its entirety.

186 is canceled in its entirety.

67 is canceled in its entirety.

Amtrak Resumes Service On Busy Northeast Corridor After Deadly Train Crash Getty Images loading...

178 is canceled between New York and Boston.

177 is canceled between New York and Washington.

66 is canceled between Washington and Boston.

125 is canceled between Richmond and Newport News.

85 is canceled between Washington and Richmond.

Keystone:

618 is canceled in its entirety.

622 is canceled in its entirety.

653 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

657 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.