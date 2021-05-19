Power Outage Hits Ewing Township, NJ

A power outage is affecting a lot of Ewing Township on Wednesday morning. More than 2,300 residents are currently without power, PSE&G is reporting.

The cause of the power outage was not immediately clear, but we’ve reached out to local officials to find out the cause of this morning's outage.

94.5 PST is located in Ewing Township and our power flickered a few times just after 7 am Wednesday before going out.

Our station is broadcasting off our generator. So if you’re trying to stream us via the app or your Amazon Alexa, don’t worry. We’re working on it behind the scenes. We're always available on your radio at 94.5 FM.

We’ll have more details when they’re made available.