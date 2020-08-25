Princeton University's stadium has been closed to the public for the time being.

Princeton University says it is using the stadium concourse as the location for a clinic where asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 will take place.

It's estimated that between 100-200 Princeton residents use the steps inside of Princeton Stadium for daily exercise, but on Monday those people were turned away by Princeton University, Planetprinceton.com first reported.

According to a statement on princeton.edu, the testing program at Princeton Stadium is intended to "monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 among the on-campus population in order to "protect the health of those who live and work on campus," as well as "reduce the risk of transmission within the larger community."



Princeton Stadium, which is located near the intersection on Washington Rd. and Western Way, is home to the Princeton Tigers football team.

The Tigers' official website, goprincetontigers.com, says the 27,000 seat stadium was built in 1997. According to the site, "Princeton Stadium was built with more than just football Saturdays in mind; it stands as an extension of the campus, integrated into the daily life of the University."

Princeton University says asymptomatic testing is required "for members of the University community who are physically on campus for at least 8 hours per week." The University also says it will pay for the asymptomatic tests.

Princeton officials say that any student or staff member that has any symptoms associated with COVID-19 should contact the University Health Services or their primary care physician.