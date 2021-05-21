Princeton University Awards Bon Jovi with Honorary Degree

Congratulations to New Jersey native Bon Jovi who was just awarded with an honorary degree from Princeton University. The rock star, along with 5 others accepted their awards last week at Princeton's graduation ceremony.

According to Patch, Bon Jovi was conferred the Doctor of Music Degree. He wasn't able to attend the outdoor ceremony so he graciously accepted in absentia. Jovi is being recognized for his contributions to the community as a philanthropist. The university described him as thoughtful for his Soul Foundation he started back in 2006, that aimed to "break the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness."

"Over the past 15 years, his foundation has helped to do just that, supporting affordable housing for thousands of people across 11 states, and serving tens of thousands of meals to New Jerseyans in need," the university said.

If you weren't aware, The JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants are located up and down New jersey. According to Patch, you can go and get a meal in Red Bank, Toms River, and the Rutgers-Newark campus. According to Patch, Jovi's food bank has also provided meals to first responders, hospital workers, soup kitchens, and other nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Through his commitment to rebuilding pride in one's self and one's community — one soul at a time — and his joyful contributions to the world of rock 'n' roll, he has taught us, "We've got to hold on to what we've got... We've got each other and that's a lot," the university said.