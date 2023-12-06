I'm always looking for great, new-to-me restaurants to try in New Jersey. Going out to dinner is one of my favorite past-times. I love gather friends, eat, drink and be merry.

My friends and I each vowed to bring some new suggestions to the table, so I went to work. Thankfully, I found Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants list for 2023. This list names the very best restaurants across the United States.

Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in the U.S.

It's broken down into categories and a New Jersey restaurant made the Best of the Best Hidden Gems in America list.

Ohhh, I love hidden gem restaurants. I feel like I'm in an exclusive club when I'm there because not a lot of people have discovered it. Well, until now.

The New Jersey restaurant that was named a Best of the Best Hidden Gem is JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank.

The article states, "JBJ Soul Kitchen, located in Red Bank, New Jersey, is a community restaurant that serves tasty American food. The restaurant operates on a 'pay it forward' model, where there are no prices on the menu, but instead, suggested donations are encouraged. The staff and volunteers are friendly and welcoming, and the garden-fresh dishes are delicious. The menu changes every two weeks, keeping the experience fresh and exciting for repeat visitors."

I checked out the restaurant's website and I love how it says, "Community Dining with Dignity. All are welcome at our table where locally sourced ingredients, dignity and respect are always on the menu."

Yes, this is the amazing place Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, are behind. Click here for more details. The reviews are excellent.

To find out the other restaurants that are the Best of the Best Hidden Gems in the U.S. take a look at the complete list here.

JBJ Soul Kitchen is located at 207 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, NJ.

