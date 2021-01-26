Buffalo Wild Wings is Giving Out Free Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings wants to give out free wings to celebrate the biggest football day of the year. Fox News reports, that Buffalo Wild Wings will giveaway free wings to everyone in America if Super Bowl 55 goes into overtime. This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady take on the defending Super Bowl Champs, Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo Wild Wings has offered free wings if the Super Bowl went into overtime for the past two years. So if this game goes into overtime, Americans and Canadians are entitled to six free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings on February 22nd. You just have to visit a Buffalo Wild Wings between 4-7pm on February 22nd. You can order your free wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings or order them for takeout.

I LOVE Buffalo Wild Wings. I remember when they first started popping up in New Jersey and I didn't know what the big deal was. Weren't they just like an Applebees? No, they are not. They opened one up in North Brunswick right around the corner from Matt's parent's house and we ate there all the time. I love their wings, their fried pickles are delicious and I think the rest of their menu is delicious too. We have had good experiences at the one in North Brunswick and when we moved to Mercer County, we also have visited their location in Princeton too. I will be watching the Super Bowl closely, and hoping for overtime cuz I want some free wings.