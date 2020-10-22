You Are Spending Way More Money on Pumpkin Spice Items

Yahoo reports, that pumpkin spiced products cost way more than products that have a regular or a traditional flavor. Researchers from Magnify Money are the ones who did the research and they compare products a bunch of different retailers like Target, Trader Joe's and even Whole Foods. It's pretty interesting how they broke down their analysis. You can read more about that here. In a nutshell, pumpkin spiced products were actually 9% higher than traditionally flavored products. They found that Target had the lowest priced pumpkin spiced products and Trader Joe's is the most expensive. Oh and get ready for this, if you love Starbucks or Dunkin', their pumpkin flavored products are actually 16% higher than their regularly flavored products. WOW!

I am not huge into the pumpkin spice craze. I have never had a pumpkin spice latte and I don't drink coffee, so I don't drink that either. I do like fall and I do like some pumpkin scented things, but it can't have an overpowering cinnamon scent. That overwhelming smell of cinnamon makes me nauseous. I have no idea why this is, so I just try to stay away from that scent. So when all the pumpkin stuff comes out, it's not a huge deal to me like it seems to be with a lot of people, but now knowing the prices are higher than everything else I am buying, it makes me wanna steer clear of it even more.