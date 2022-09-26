This Nationally Popular Sweet Treat is N.J.’s Favorite Pumpkin Spice Food

This Nationally Popular Sweet Treat is N.J.&#8217;s Favorite Pumpkin Spice Food

Now that fall is well underway, we're right in the middle of a pumpkin spice extravaganza!

As you know, pumpkin spice goes way beyond just lattes. There's pumpkin spice evvvvvvvverything! Pumpkin spice: ice cream, donuts, muffins, beer, oatmeal, pancakes, cheesecake etc. There's even pumpkin spice Chex Mix and Cheerios!

Not all of them are good ideas, of course. *Cough cough* We're lookin' at you, Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles.

Most of your favorite brand name foods hop on pumpkin spice bandwagon too. They'd be stupid not too. On the shelves you can find pumpkin spice Cheerios, Chex Mix, Goldfish,

Google Trends just did a study on Pumpkin Spice Food & Drinks that are uniquely searched for in each state, and I gotta say, I'm proud of us here in the Garden State for our pick!

According to the chart, the pumpkin spice food New Jersey had the hankering for the most was..... Pumpkin Spice Oreos!

You can see the whole chart HERE with every state's favorite. Other notable foods were pumpkin spice muffins, banana bread, spiced milk, wine syrup, and of course, lattes. West Virginia, Arkansas and Maryland are the states that share the same enthusiasm for the P.S. Oreos as we do.

If you've never had them before, you're missing out. They are the Bomb.com. But be warned, it'll be easy to devour a whole sleeve in one sitting. (Also by the way, the Carrot Cake Oreos are delicious too.)

Have you gotten your pack of Pumpkin Spice Oreos yet? What's your favorite flavor of Oreos?

 

