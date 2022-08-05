Rumor has it that it's almost PSL time at Starbucks!

Before I spill the beans on the rumored PSL 2022 release date, I thought it would be fun to remind you of the iconic drink's history. According to Starbucks' website, they added Pumpkin Spice Lattes to its menus in 2003. It's important to note that that link is to an article from 2020 that says the PSL is back - we're not quite there yet. But according to Delish, we're not too far away!

What kind of other Pumpkin treats will Starbucks offer?

Per Delish, Starbucks will be offering an Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a pumpkin cream cheese muffin, a pumpkin scone, and an owl cake pop! I want to try them all.

Okay, okay. When will the Pumpkin Spice Latte return to Starbucks in 2022?

Here's the deal - this is all hearsay from an Instagram post Delish saw. According to the food news website, our beloved PSLs will return to Starbucks on August 30th. That's so soon!

Delish was also kind enough to give us a heads up that the price will increase by 80 cents this year. I guess even our favorite seasonal drink isn't safe from inflation.

If the rumors are true, rejoice Pumpkin Lovers! We'll be able to enjoy our favorite drinks in less than 1 month. And before I get looked at sideways, I do want to mention I am not one who wants to rush the Summer either. I just love being able to enjoy my favorite flavor a little bit earlier.

not quite PSL ready? Try these 5 amazing coffee shops! If you are a fan of coffee, here are five local spots to try at the Jersey Shore