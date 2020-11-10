Purple Salon and Spa Coming Soon to Hamilton Township

Purple Salon and Spa Indian Tradition is coming soon to Hamilton, according to a big sign hanging on the future site in the township.

As I was waiting in my car for my son to grab lunch from Pancheros Mexican Grill, in the shopping center where the Harry's Army Navy store used to be, on Route 130 North, by the new Wawa, near Hamilton Marketplace, I noticed a banner hanging on the vacant shop next to the restaurant, announcing that a new salon and spa will be opening, so I took a look.

The sign read that the new business will be specializing in eyebrow threading, waxing, facials, haircuts, hair coloring, and more. I looked them up on Facebook and it says they were supposed to open by the end of October, but, by the looks of it, it's been delayed.

The new salon is already offering a grand opening special. You'll get 30% your service. You must pre-book in order to get the discount. To keep you safe during this ongoing pandemic, they'll only be offering limited seats inside, so you must wear a face mask and maintain proper social distance during your service.

Here's a glimpse at their price list, as posted on Facebook:

Eyebrow Threading - $6

Waxing (full arm, leg, and under arm) - $50

Man's haircut - $15

Women's haircut - $20

Blow Out - $30

Color - $50 and up

I'll keep you posted on the opening date. Self care is so important during this challenging time, I'm sure you can't wait to book an appointment.

Purple Salon and Spa will be located at 691 Route 130, Hamilton Township.

For more information, call (908) 696-3172.