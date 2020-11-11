Queen Latifah Spotted in NJ Filming New Equalizer Series

New Jersey native, Queen Latifah is filming her newest TV drama right here in her own backyard. Latifah was born in Newark and grew up in East Orange, and formally lived in Jersey City. She loves this state! According to NJ.com, the quadruple threat is starring in a spin-off of the CBS classic “The Equalizer”. The 1980s series originally followed Robert McCall a retired intelligence agent who helps people who are in dangerous circumstances.

Nj.com says that Latifah will be starring as Robyn McCall, a single mother and ex-CIA agent. But the Queen is not just starring in the show, she’s also an executive producer. Creative Director, Stephanie Daniels, revealed that the show will be using a house in Jersey City as Robyn McCall’s home. However, this may not mean that the show itself will be taking place in New Jersey or if it will be ‘set’ somewhere else.

Jersey City took to social media to inform local residents nearby Gifford and Bentley avenues that the series would be filming this past Tuesday and Wednesday night. According to NJ.com, the production company offered parking spaces nearby for those who would be affected by the blockade.

Other people in the industry working on this series are showrunners and writers Andrew Marlowe, and Terri Miller. “The Good Wife” actor Chris North will be playing Robyn McCall’s former CIA boss and “Orange is the New Black” actress Lorraine Toussaint will be playing her aunt.

We can’t wait to binge watch this new series with our NJ Queen!