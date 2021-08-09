Be careful what you say to your kids. They remember. They learn. And sometimes, they hold grudges.

Case in point: Writer/director Quentin Tarantino. For decades, Tarantino has been one of the most acclaimed and successful auteurs in all of Hollywood. He’s made millions and millions of dollars. And he’s never shared any of it with his mother. Why? Because when he was very little, she said some unkind stuff about his writing, and he never forgot.

Tarantino described the incident recently on The Moment podcast. He claimed that for years he was known as “the dumb kid” in school. Things began to change for him around the age of 13 when he started writing his very first scripts. But his mom continued to give him “a hard time” and his “scholastic non-abilities.” Here’s how Tarantino described the incident...

In the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career’ — with the little finger quotes — this little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s— is f—ing over.”

Tarantino claimed that when she said that to him, all the way back then, he thought to himself, “Okay, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you. No Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.”

According to Tarantino, he kept to his word too. He said he “helped her out with a jam with the IRS,” but to this day he’s never bought her a house or a fancy car. So let that be a lesson for all the parents out there: Nurture your child’s gifts. Or else.

Tarantino’s first novel, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is available now. Do you think he gave a signed copy to his mom? You can listen to Tarantino’s appearance on The Moment below:

