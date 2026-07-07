Just when you thought King of Prussia Mall couldn't get any better, it just did. Two new major retailers just opened, according to the Patch, and more new stores are coming soon.

New Adidas store is now open in King of Prussia Mall

A new Adidas store is now open on the lower level of the Plaza section of KOP. This isn't just your run-of-the-mill Adidas store to go grab a new pair of sneakers. It's so much more. Yes, you can grab new footwear and athletic wear, but you can also create something unique in the "customization lab." Grab a sports jersey and personalize it. You can heat press on names and numbers. You can also create one-of-a-kind sneakers by laser etching designs onto them. How cool is that? It's the only Adidas store in the area where you can do these things. The new Adidas store is near Eataly.

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Nespresso is now open on the lower level

Also on the lower level, across from the Apple store, is the new Nespresso store featuring a big selection of coffee, espresso machines, and everything you'd need to create your perfect cup.

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Pop Mart is opening later this summer

The stores expected to open later this summer include the very trendy shop, Pop Mart, Candyland Adventure, which is an indoor playground and entertainment space for children, Los Chicos Mexican Grill, and jewelry store, Ana Luisa.

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Pandora is moving to a new location in the mall and David Yurman is renovating.

The massive mall is aiming to be an entertainment, experience, and shopping destination, recently adding Netflix House, Sloomoo Institute, and more.