After five years, Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken on Route 38 in Mount Holly closed its doors for good back in September of 2025. The restaurant has been empty ever since. Now, a new restaurant is about to take over the site.

Bojangles is coming soon to Route 38 in Mount Holly

The Burlington County Times is reporting there are plans in the works for a Bojangles to set up shop there. If you're not familiar with Bojangles, it's also a fast-casual chicken chain restaurant.

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Bojangles via Facebook Bojangles via Facebook

This will be the 4th location in New Jersey, with more planned

This would be the fourth Bojangles in New Jersey. The three other restaurants are in Vineland (just opened in March), Piscataway (Middlesex County), and Marlboro (Monmouth County). Dozens more are planned for the state.

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Doren Development says the building will be "retrofitted and transformed" into a Bojangles. Doren Development's President of Operations, Rick Doren, told the Burlington County Times, "Route 38 remains one of South Jersey's premier retail corridors, and we're excited to welcome Bojangles to Mount Holly. This project relfects our commitment to investing in strong locations and partnering with best-in-class restaurant brands to create long-term value for the community."

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Bojangles via Facebook Bojangles via Facebook

Bojangles is a popular fast food chain in the south

Bojangles is well-known in the southern states, is expanding north and becoming more popular here. Its menu includes boneless chicken, biscuit meals, family meals, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches, Bo's salad, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, its signature sauces, sweets, sodas, iced teas, milkshakes, and more. Check out the menu HERE.

No word on when the new Bojangles on Route 38 in Mount Holly will open.