I'm giddy with excitement.

NJ family featured on TV for elaborate Christmas light display

A local family is being recognized for their amazing holiday light display on national television.

As a Jersey Girl, I love to see my home state featured on TV.

Frostland Village via Instagram Frostland Village via Instagram loading...

The family in Pitman, New Jersey is getting some well-deserved recognition this holiday season for all their hard work to put the community in the holiday spirit.

Get our free mobile app

Their awesome holiday light display will be featured on ABC’s festive TV special, The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Great Light Fight 2024 Contender Frost Land Village frostlandvillage via Instagram loading...

NJ Family will be on the December 12 episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight

The exciting news was shared by the family on Instagram, letting everyone know that their home will be showcased in the episode airing on Thursday, December 12th.

Set your DVRs. You don't want to miss it.

Known in the area for their stunning display, the family’s holiday lights are part of what they call "Frostland Village."

Frostland Village is a Contender frostlandvillage via Instagram loading...

Lots of local families have already visited Frostland Village this year.

Don't worry, there's still plenty of time for you to enjoy it. It's open until early January for all to see.

Frostland Village is the perfect place to feel all the holiday vibes.

Frostland Village via Instagram Frostland Village via Instagram loading...

If you'd like to check it out for yourself, the holiday display, filled with Christmas magic, is located at 23 Euclid Ave, Pitman, NJ.

This NJ family isn’t the first to get recognition for their impressive holiday lights.

A Hamilton family previously won the TV competition

A few years ago, in 2020, the Martel family from Hamilton Township in Mercer County, NJ, took home the grand prize on The Great Light Fight.

Martel Family Martel Family loading...

Their victory proved that New Jersey has some of the best holiday displays around.

So, grab your loved ones and head over to Frostland Village for a holiday experience that’s sure to light up your season.

READ MORE: NJ Residents Shouldn't Hang Christmas Lights Here

Don't forget to tune in on December 12th to see the display everyone's buzzing about on TV.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer