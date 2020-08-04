Radio City Christmas Spectacular Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Radio City Music Hall just announced that for the first time since 1933, the annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes® has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A post on rockettes.com says, "We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition."

Radio City says anyone who purchased tickets will automatically receive a full refund.

According to rockettes.com, 198 performances were scheduled to run between Nov. 6-Jan. 3.

The Rockettes say that the Christmas Spectacular is seen by over 1 million people each year.

In addition to announcing the cancelation of this year's show, Radio City showed some optimism by immediately placing tickets on sale for the 2021 Christmas Spectacular. Click here for more info.