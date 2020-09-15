Real Housewives of NJ Star Teresa Giudice is Selling her Mansion

I'll never forget the first time I watched the Real Housewives of New Jersey. I was blown away by how large all these women lived and they live right here in New Jersey! They were all loud, their hair was big and I was fascinated by all of them. I mean how can you not? They were all fascinating.

I got to meet a bunch of the housewives in prior years, but the latest I got to meet at an event in Bucks County was Teresa Giudice.

Personal Collection

Personal Collection

This was before she went to prison on federal charges and honestly, she was so nice and talked to every single fan that came to see her. I was heartbroken when I heard the news that she and her husband were going to prison on federal charges. Like a lot of PST listeners feel about me, I felt like I knew Teresa and felt for her whenever huge things happened in her life. In the past few years, she's been to prison and lost both her parents, yet she still tries to remain positive in every way she can.

Ever since her prison sentence, her marriage to Joe Giudice started to go downhill. After he got sent to prison, he got deported to Italy and their marriage began to get worse.They just finalized their divorce and Teresa has put their huge 11,000-square-feet mansion up for sale. I remember watching the episode where they were building the house from the ground up. It's stunning. Joe and Teresa have lived there with their four daughters for at least five or six years. I'm so sad they are moving. Take a look inside this gorgeous home.

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

I hope that Teresa can bounce back from this hard time in her life and move forward. She's a hard working lady and her brother Joe Gorga is a contractor, so hopefully he'll be able to find her and her girls a new place that's just as nice.