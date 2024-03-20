When Is The Deadline To Get Your Real ID in New Jersey?

We’ve all been hearing a lot about the ‘Real Ids’ and it’s been causing a lot of controversy. If you didn’t know, we will soon all be required to have ‘Real Ids’ if you want to travel by plane within the U.S.

People have been stressing out over the past year or so since it’s been announced and the big question is, do you REALLY need one and when do I need to have one?

What Is A Real ID?

According to NJ.gov, a “Real ID is the new federal requirement for state-issued driver licenses and mon-driver IDs to help prevent fraudulent identification.”

The difference between this new “Real ID” and the standard IDs we have now is quite simple. You may notice that your current ID says ‘NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” on the top right of your license.

When you update to a “Real ID”, that line will be replaced with a star, which will allow you to use your license for travel purposes. Once the final deadline hits for travelers to have a “Real ID”, you will not be able to use your current license as a form of identification when traveling within the U.S.

What Date Do You Need To Have A Real ID In New Jersey?

“Starting May 7, 2025, you must have a REAL ID compliant driver's license/ID to fly within the U.S., unless you use a U.S. passport or another federally approved form of identification.”

According to NJ.gov. So to answer the question, do you technically need a Real ID? No, if you don’t plan to travel by plane or if you’d rather use your passport when traveling, you do not technically need a Real ID in New Jersey.

If you choose to get one though, you have until May 7, 2025.

