I feel like we've been talking about this forever.

Deadline for REAL ID is May 7

The deadline to get your REAL ID is finally here, it's this week, May 7.

Have you gotten yours yet?

You may not have been able to if you procrastinated because it's been tough for many to secure appointments these days.

Don't worry, you're not alone.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania have done their best to help you get your REAL ID by adding Real ID pop-up events and additional MVC days recently, but there are still folks who don't have it.

NJ has the lowest compliance of all states for REAL ID

Out of all of the states, New Jersey, has the lowest compliance, with only 17% having one so far (as of mid-April).

It could be because people have no plans to travel, or they have a passport, so they're not in a rush to get one.

If you're in panic mode because you do have plans to travel and don't have a valid passport, relax.

You can still travel if you haven't gotten REAL ID yet

USA Today is reporting you are still able to travel even if you don't have REAL ID yet, although, it may be a pain in the neck.

You've heard the message loud and clear for a couple of years now. As of May 7, 2025, "every air traveler over the age of 18 will need to have compliant identification to pass through U.S. airport security checkpoints."

This includes what everyone's scrambling to get, REAL ID.

Without REAL ID your travel may be delayed

Without it, you're travel may be delayed, or you may not be able to fly at all.

You'll be pulled out of line and asked to go through an "identity verification process."

Here's what you'll need to fly if you don't have REAL ID yet:

Enhanced ID is acceptable, but not issued in PA

Some people may already have Enhanced ID.

If you don't know what that is, it's "a state-issued enhanced driver's license that provides proof of identity and U.S. citizenship when crossing the U.S. border in a vehicle," according to Homeland Security.

Here's the thing though, they're not issued in Pennsylvania or New Jersey.

Enhanced ID is only issued in 5 states

They're only issued in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington.

You can tell an Enhanced ID by a U.S. flag and the word "enhanced" on the top.

Other acceptable forms of ID are:

- U.S. passport

- U.S. passport card

- DHS trusted traveler card

There are several more....click here to find out.

Happy traveling.

