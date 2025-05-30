Did you get a text message today claiming to be from the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles about a scary fine?

You’re not alone. We’ve seen reports all over the web that thousands of New Jerseyans have been getting this text message today. I got one myself this morning.

If you’ve received this message, you’ll want to read this.

And if you haven’t gotten the message, you may want to read this still because it could happen to you.

Scam Texts Target New Jersey Motorists With Threats

Over the past few weeks tons of New Jerseyans have been getting text messages claiming to be from the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicle claiming they had a back fine.

it uses scary language alleging that you need to pay the fine immediately or face further consequences.

I got one of the texts today that claimed it was my final notice. On May 30, it said that I had until June 1 to clear an old fine.

NJMVC officials warn about a scam text message circulating in 2025. Photo via Joe Hyer, Townsquare Media NJMVC officials warn about a scam text message circulating in 2025. Photo via Joe Hyer, Townsquare Media loading...

The threats in the message claimed I could have my vehicle registration suspended and I could even be prosecuted if I failed to pay the debt.

It included a link to a weird URL as well where I could pay the fine ahead of the June 1 deadline.

Which, of course, can be a little scary. But that's where you should STOP, officials say.

NJMVC Warns New Jerseyans of a Scam

It may not be surprising, but these are NOT legitimate attempts at collections from the state.

"The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) has received multiple reports of a recent phishing scam impersonating the DMV for Enforcement Penalties," the NJMVC says. "These messages are designed to steal your personal and financial information."

In fact, the NJMVC says they never send unsolicited emails or text messages to request your information. The only texts they ever send are actually for appointment reminders.

What To Do If You Get One of These Texts?

You should NOT click the link inside the message, according to the New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC).

They say these are SMISHing schemes (similar to the ones that have claimed to be from EZ-Pass) where hackers try to steal your information.

Instead, they say you should report it to Report SMiShing to the FTC, FBI's IC3, and NJCCIC, and forward the message to 7726 (SPAM).

You can read more safety tips from their advisory by clicking here.