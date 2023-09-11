It's the end of an era for lovers of this decades-old New Jersey diner.

The Red Lion Diner, located at the intersection of Routes 70 and 206 at the Red Lion Circle of Southampton NJ, has closed after 50 years in business.

The owners made the announcement that they've made the difficult decision to sell the diner in the best interest of their family:

"With a heavy heart we must inform you that the Red Lion Diner has sold. We will not be opening again. We appreciate all the support and patronage throughout the years. It was a difficult decision however we chose what was best for our families."

Check out their post down below:

The owners are offering refunds for unredeemed giftcards. If you have one, you can contect them through their email: info@rldnj.com.

This comes as heart-breaking news to the loyal patrons who have loved this iconic spot for years. The comments are overflowing with hundreds of heartfelt sentiments:

Very sad news ! I no longer live in Jersey but every time I came back for a visit I always made sure to have lunch at the Lion

I can’t be any sadder. My favorite place ever. I always come when I visit from Florida

Best wishes- thank you for being an icon in out community over the years!

So sorry and so sad! Many a meal there going to and coming home from the Jersey Shore. Wishing you all the best…

Another New Jersey diner closed - an all too familiar tale in the last few years. Will you be missing this iconic diner?

