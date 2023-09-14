Update: A Wawa is Replacing The Closed Red Lion Diner in Southampton, NJ

This now-closed New Jersey diner that had been open since 1973 will be replaced shortly.

Earlier this week, the owners of the long-standing Red Lion Diner (located at at the intersection of Routes 70 and 206 at the Red Lion Circle of Southampton) made the announcement that the diner has closed its doors after 50 years in business.

The decision was made in the best interest of the family, according to their announcement on social media:

With a heavy heart we must inform you that the Red Lion Diner has sold. We will not be opening again. We appreciate all the support and patronage throughout the years. It was a difficult decision however we chose what was best for our families.

The lot of the beloved diner will be getting a new beginning as the location of a new Wawa according to NJ.com. A&B Development Group have mapped out plans for redevelopment, which you can see HERE. No word yet on a projected date for its opening.

As for the iconic iron lion statue? It'll go to a metal company that's planning on preserving it.

Many Locals are less than thrilled with the news of the upcoming Wawa:

"Great another wawa. How original. Exactly what we need

There are two Wawa’s on 206 already within 10 miles . Then one in that range on 70. Seems like there was no concern for the staff or the neighboring businesses

Don’t do it! We need and love our diners in Jersey!

I LOVE Wawa, but that diner should become another diner!"

How do you feel about the closing of the diner and the new Wawa? Let us know in the comments!

