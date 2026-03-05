The snow's melting, so it's time to make plans for the annual Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade. It's one of the most anticipated events in the area. Get your green ready, because it's coming up next weekend, and everyone's a little Irish on parade day.

Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade via Facebook Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade via Facebook loading...

The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade is March 14 in Levittown

Save the date. The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday, March 14. It will be stepping off at 10:30 AM from Conwell Egan Catholic High School. The parade goes from Wistar Road and follows New Falls Road.

READ MORE: Here's the date of the rescheduled Belmar St. Patrick's Day Parade

Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade via Facebook Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade via Facebook loading...

The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade has been around a long time. It's been a local tradition since 1989. Each year, families, friends, and neighbors gather to cheer on local school bands, community groups, Irish dancers, floats, and more. It's always a festive occasion.

Get our free mobile app

Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade via Facebook Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade via Facebook loading...

The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade planning committee has picked Jeff Sproehnle as this year's Grand Marshal. Sproehnle was on the Middletown Township Police Department for 39 years before his retirement 15 years ago in 2011. He held the rank of Detective. Sproehnle is also a longtime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), where he was the President for 8 years.

READ MORE: A new brewery just opened in Bucks County

Before the parade, at 8 AM, there will be a parade mass to honor the Grand Marshal and the official, "Passing of the Shillelagh," from last year's Grand Marshal (Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick) to this year's Grand Marshal (Jeff Sproehnle). It will be held at Conwell Egan Catholic Chapel. Everyone is welcome. It's a great way to kick off the day.

Wear your green and go to the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 14 at 10:30 AM.

For more details, click here.