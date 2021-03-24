Regal Theaters are Reopening in April

People.com reported that Regal Theaters are going to open their doors again on April 2nd. Executives are super excited and say they've been waiting so long to open the doors of their theaters again and let moviegoers in. They plan to show exciting movies that are going to be released and hope people will come to view them. Especially since they had to close down in March of 2020, they reopened in October of 2020 and shut down again due to the pandemic. In our area there are a bunch of Regal Cinemas including Regal Independence Plaza & RPX in Hamilton, Regal UA Oxford Valley in Oxford Valley PA, and Regal Burlington. I would check your local Regal for specific opening details.

I remember last year when all movie theaters shut down and it was sad for moviegoers everywhere. A few movie theaters like the big AMC theater right off 295 in Hamilton will not reopen because of the financial burden of closing during the pandemic. Even now that theaters have reopened, people are not flocking to them just yet. People are still very cautious, which is why a lot of big movie studios have moved a lot of premieres to streaming services like HBO Max and Disney+. Movie theaters have even tried to get more moviegoers to come into the theaters by offering private viewings for $100. You get your own private theater and when you think about it, you can get a bunch of your friends together and it could be a really inexpensive fun night. I heard the movies that are offered are not brand new ones, but older ones, but it still might be worth looking into just to get a movie theater experience. I would just bring my can of Lysol for our seats, but that's the person I've become these days.