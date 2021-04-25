Regina King Addresses Chauvin Verdict During 2021 Oscars Opening

The 2021 Academy Awards opted out of having a host this year. Instead of an elaborate musical number to recount a year in film, Regina King opened this year's Oscars by addressing Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict.

"I have to be honest, if thing's had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I may have traded in my heels for marching boots," the actress and presenter said just minutes into the ceremony.

She continued, "Now I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you—but as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that."

Watch the powerful moment, below:

While some criticized her for making things political, many praised her for using her platform to speak up about police brutality and racial inequality in the U.S.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete shared a quote from King's opening monologue and added, "Speak on it, Sis! She is absolutely crushing this. PROUD."

Politics aside, King also grabbed everyone's attention with not only her gorgeous blue gown, but also by making her grand entrance with her Best Supporting Actress golden statue in hand, which she won in 2019 for her role in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk.

Though King wasn't included in the Best Director nominees for her work on One Night in Miami..., she definitely made her mark on this year's awards.