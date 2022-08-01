Report: Phillies “Involved” in Noah Syndergaard Talks

For years, the Phillies faced two right-handed starters with great regularity: Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard. The duo were anchors to the New York Mets rotation (when healthy, of course). Both of them are healthy in 2022. Might they reunite in a starting rotation?

The Phillies might have the financial strength to take on the remaining $7 million owed to Syndergaard, lessening the burden of prospects. But since the Angels currently come in about $20 million under the luxury tax threshold, they might insist upon prospects in a deal.

The Braves sent no prospects to acquire Jake Odorizzi, as they have reportedly sent reliever Will Smith to the Astros.

Syndergaard is 5-8 with a 3.83 earned run average in 2022. He has struck out 64 in 80 innings over 15 starts.

Syndergaard will be a free agent at season's end, which could also reduce the overall cost. The Phillies reportedly were shopping for a starter they could put into a playoff rotation. Syndergaard might be that, but he is not signed beyond 2022. He signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead of accepting an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Mets.