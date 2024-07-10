Target has announced another big change. Get ready. It goes into effect soon.

Chances are this change will not affect you if you're in your 20s, 30, 40s, 50s, and maybe even early 60s.

Target to stop accepting personal checks

CBS News is reporting that starting July 15th the very popular retail giant will no longer allow customers to pay for their items by personal check.

Signing A Check Ingram Publishing loading...

A Target spokesperson said the change shouldn't affect many customers. "Due to extremely low volumes, we'll no longer accept personal checks starting July 15th. We have taken several measures to notify guests in advance to aid an easy and efficient checkout experience."

I hardly ever see someone paying with a check, but when I do, they are usually ahead of me in the line, making the checkout line move slower. Ugh.

Target in Greenland, New Hampshire, in 2019. Townsquare Media loading...

If you do pay by check at Target, don't worry, there are many other options.

Obviously, you can always pay by cash. Debit and credit cards are accepted. You can also pay with your digital wallet, and SNAP/EBT cards.

Closeup image of a woman holding and choosing credit card to use Farknot_Architect loading...

I wish I could pay by Venmo. That's so easy. Maybe that will be available sometime in the future.

Whole Foods and Aldi doesn't accept checks from customers either

Grocery chain, Whole Foods, doesn't allow customers to pay by personal check either. The company says it slows down the checkout line. Aldi is another with a no personal check policy.

Do you still write checks?

I don't remember the last time I did. I do all of my banking and bill paying online. It makes life so much easier. Occasionally someone will ask me for a check, and I have to remember where I put them.

Don't worry, Target. My debit card works overtime in your store.

For more information, click here.

