Rihanna Spotted With Bruised Face Following Electric Scooter Accident

Rihanna is recovering after an electric scooter accident.

The "Diamonds" singer was photographed at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday (September 4) with a bruised face.

Her representative confirmed that the injury was caused by an accident and that RiRi is okay.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," her rep told People in a statement. "Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly."

Rihanna isn't the only celebrity who has been injured on an electric scooter recently.

In August, Simon Cowell broke his back on an e-scooter and required surgery to insert a metal rod. He is currently on leave from his judging duties on America's Got Talent.

Rihanna has been busy while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently launched a Fenty Skin campaign that features gender-neutral products. She also has an Amazon documentary in the works set to debut July 4, 2021.