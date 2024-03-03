In another sweep of nationwide closures, one of the largest pharmacy chains is closing 77 stores nationwide. And unfortunately, quite a few New Jersey locations will be impacted.

Rite Aid is Closing 77 Stores

Rite Aid is undergoing another large round of nationwide closures amidst their voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy. 77 additional stores are set to close nationwide.

It seems to be only a matter of time before the whole company goes belly-up. In the face of competition from Walgreens and CVS, the company's falling sales have proven to be detrimental.

It total, this brings the count to 431 stores the pharmacy chain plans on closing since last October.

Billions of dollars in debt

This comes as no surprise as Rite Aid was a whopping $3 billion in debt last October. Hundreds of them have closed since then, according too MassLive. Selling off underperforming stores is part of their strategy to remain in business.

Which Rite Aid stores are closing in New Jersey?

It wasn't clear which locations would be on the chopping block last year, but now there's more information revealed in new documents that tell us exactly which locations will close.

Here are the 6 Rite Aid locations set to close in New Jersey:

1097 Broadway - Bayonne

1360 Blackwood Clementon Road - Clementon

249 Cuthbert Blvd. - Haddon Township

335 Village Center Dr. - Logan Township

104 12th Ave. - Newark

237 Spring St. - Newton

When will the Rite Aid stores close?

No word on any exact closing dates for any of these locations, but expect them to be closed before the year is over.

Are you impacted by the closing of any of these locations?

