Rite Aid Closing 5 More Locations in New Jersey and Philadelphia – Here’s Where

Rite Aid Closing 5 More Locations in New Jersey and Philadelphia &#8211; Here&#8217;s Where

A new round of Rite Aid stores are on the chopping block this year.

Last month, the pharmacy company announced plans to close 77 stores nationwide this year, including 6 in New Jersey, some of which closed almost immediately since the announcement.

This huge sweep of closures comes after the company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Billions of dollars in debt

This comes as no surprise as Rite Aid was a whopping $3 billion in debt last October. Hundreds of them have closed since then, according to MassLive. Selling off underperforming stores is part of their strategy to remain in business.

It seems to be only a matter of time before the whole company goes belly-up. In the face of competition from Walgreens and CVS, the company's falling sales have proven to be detrimental to its survival.

And now, Rite Aid is adding 5 more stores in our area to the long list. They'll be shuttering their doors by the end of May. Take a look to see if any of your stores will be closing in the next couple of months.

Which Rite Aid Stores are Closing in New Jersey?

One additional store in New Jersey will be closing - the one at 7835 Maple Avenue in Pennsauken. Closing May 19.

Which Rite Aid Stores are Closing in the Philadelphia area?

In the Philly area, these are the stores that are closing:

6201 Germantown Ave. - Closing May 19, Pharmacy closing April 16

2131-59 N Broad St - Closing April 23

6731 Woodland Ave - Closing April 25

118 Eagleview Boulevard (Chester County) - Closing April 25

