Robbinsville, NJ Outdoor Movie Nights Are Back

Live in Robbinsville and looking for something fun to do this summer? Robbinsville Recreation Department will once again be hosting outdoor movie nights for its residents, according to the township's official website.

They're calling the outdoor movie series, "Wheels and Reels." The movies will be shown at the corner of Gordon Road and Sharon Road.

Sorry for the short notice but, the first movie is tomorrow night (Friday, July 16th). You're free, right? The family friendly flick, Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle, will be playing. It will start at 8:30pm. The cost is $5 per car, click here to buy a car pass.

Bring a blanket or chairs if you plan on sitting outside of your car. Snacks will be available for you to buy.

The second outdoor movie night will be Friday, August 13th. I'll pass along more details when I get them, like which movie will be shown.

Organizers ask that you be courteous with social distancing. Masks are optional outside, but, you're asked to wear one when getting close to other people not in your family or group.

There's always something fun going on in Robbinsville. There are Free Summer Concerts happening...the next one is Tuesday, July 20th. They are held at the Gazebo at Lake Park. Click here for the scheduled bands and more information.

Robbinsville's Got Talent is coming up in October. You must make an application video by August 20th. Click here for all the details.

Any questions? You can call the Robbinsville Recreation Department at (609) 259-3600, extension 1132.You can also email rec@robbinsville.net.

